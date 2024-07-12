How to Deal with CREEPS!

Wednesday Night Live 10 July 2024





Today's episode introduced peacefulparenting.com and the upcoming condensed Peaceful Parenting book. We discussed anarcho-capitalism, challenges for intelligent individuals in society, sustainable business practices, and skepticism towards mainstream narratives like the COVID vaccine. Empowering women to trust their instincts and assertively navigate professional scenarios, we emphasized preparedness, self-defense, and shedding guilt for attractiveness.





