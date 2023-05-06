Robert F Kennedy Jr on Allin Pod -- Media Coverage Follows the Money

Robert F Kennedy Junior, democrat candidate for president, came on the all in podcast and answered David Sacks' question about media coverage around Covid, and described just how much the reporting is, naturally, influenced by advertising revenues provided by pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Moderna.The truth is that with the giant honey pot of taxpayer money, the pool and influence was much stronger than ever before.

#robertkennedy #allinpodcast #davidsacks #pfizer #advertising





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more