What About Enlightened Beings? Is Buddha Enlightened & One With God? Does Jesus Call Himself to Be Enlightened? Enlightened vs Child Of God, Reason for Incarnation, Nirvanic Bliss, Ascendent Masters

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/rI1Dlc28lWQ

20090926 Overview of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe S1P2





Cut:

1h22m04s - 1h32m08s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************









“EVERYONE WHO IS DEFINED AS “ENLIGHTENED” IS ACTUALLY USUALLY NOT ON THE DIVINE LOVE PATH.”

@ 1h23m00s





“GOD IS THE ENLIGHTENED BEING AND NO ONE ELSE REALLY IS.”

@ 1h23m57s



