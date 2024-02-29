What About Enlightened Beings? Is Buddha Enlightened & One With God? Does Jesus Call Himself to Be Enlightened? Enlightened vs Child Of God, Reason for Incarnation, Nirvanic Bliss, Ascendent Masters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Original:
20090926 Overview of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe S1P2
Cut:
1h22m04s - 1h32m08s
Website:
*******************
“EVERYONE WHO IS DEFINED AS “ENLIGHTENED” IS ACTUALLY USUALLY NOT ON THE DIVINE LOVE PATH.”
@ 1h23m00s
“GOD IS THE ENLIGHTENED BEING AND NO ONE ELSE REALLY IS.”
@ 1h23m57s