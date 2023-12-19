The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. He Was Born To Bring You Victory!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'