Rep. Gaetz on House Speakership, Criticism About His Leaving House Without Speaker

In an interview with CNN on Saturday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) expressed his confidence in Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) becoming the next speaker of the House, after more than 50 Republicans voted on Friday against supporting Mr. Jordan on the House floor. He also responded to the criticism leveled at him, saying that his motion to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has left the House without a speaker.







