Rep. Gaetz on House Speakership, Criticism About His Leaving House Without Speaker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In an interview with CNN on Saturday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) expressed his confidence in Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) becoming the next speaker of the House, after more than 50 Republicans voted on Friday against supporting Mr. Jordan on the House floor. He also responded to the criticism leveled at him, saying that his motion to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has left the House without a speaker.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html