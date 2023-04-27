And We Know 4.26.2023 MSM working hard to CONTROL NARRATIVE, Propaganda loss, Babylon collapse! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





April 26, 2023





Biden…the fake actor…added to the wake up drama… I laughed and realized “Well, I guess America needs some more wake up sauce.” The MSM is on overdrive to get Desantis out front, keep RFK JR from debating and making sure Tucker is put out to pasture for all considering watching his future podcasts, if they even happen. We will hear from Glenn beck again…and cover Ukraine …with a good message on the collapse of Babylon at the end.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Fight trafficking - Go SATURDAY. MAY 6 . 2023 SARASOTA, FLORIDA. 4PM TO 8PM OR SUNSET

https://skippydeedoodah.com/





Medical Alert Bracelet https://formerfedsgroup.org/shop/medic-alert-bracelets/bracelet/





Jesse Ventura dropping truth bombs.https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/45272





This is the most powerful speech Glenn Beck has ever given and he’s spot on. No matter how many decades I expose people on Twitter & our website - they will get away with murder. And if you and I did a fraction of those things that you would be https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/45273





US Capitol Police Chief says Tucker Carlson’s Jan 6 program using previously unseen footage was “disrespectful … to the men and women of the Capitol police” and that “that narrative that Mr. Carlson tried to put out had no legs.” https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/45392





The public sector union monopoly wants to bring forced union membership to PA after their woke policies have cost them over 200,000 members. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/45380





Abby Grossberg on working for Tucker Carlson: "There was an aspect of 'I can pick who the Speaker is. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/45379





Savage Kari on the 2020 Election: “81 million votes for Joe Biden? Don’t insult my intelligence…. and if you believe that this guy who hid in his basement, who can’t even walk down to the bathroom and make it in time, won? I worry about your intelligence.” 😂🔥 https://t.me/c/1716023008/173617





30 bio labs in Ukraine and who they are tied to? https://t.me/c/1716023008/173598





Collapse, Oh Babylon Substack narrated: https://t.me/PepeMatter/15317

———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2kktk2-4.26.23-msm-working-hard-to-control-narrative-propaganda-loss-babylon-colla.html



