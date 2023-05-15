BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Glenn would respond if these ATF agents visited HIM
459 views • 05/15/2023

Glenn Beck


May 14, 2023


What happens if the ATF shows up at your door? Such an occurrence happened recently to one American, who tells the two agents in a recently posted video that he’s the owner of Moonlight Industries. Glenn plays the video in this clip, which shows two ATF agents explain that they are there to ‘pick up’ Forced Reset Triggers the man had recently purchased. Then, Glenn explains how HE would respond to the agents if he found himself in the same situation…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HM8deCFA-cE

Keywords
gunsfirearmsglenn beckagentsatfdoor to doorforced reset triggers
