Question: Should Christians "take back the land"?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/question-should-christians-take-back-land

More question and answer: https://www.thebereancall.org/questionanswer





Question: Increasingly I’m hearing the “call to take back our land.” For example, on September 2, [2000], there was a large gathering in Washington, DC called “The Call DC.” It was advertised as follows: “THE SUMMONS IS OUT. MULTITUDES HAVE HEARD THE CALL TO FAST AND PRAY IN DC. Two generations will stand and take back our land. Now that’s revolutionary.” I saw this ad in “Global Prayer News” from Colorado Springs. Can you comment?





Response: First of all, I don’t understand the phrase “take back our land.” America is not the promised land of Israel which God gave to His chosen people. There is no scripture declaring that God gave America to the American Christians or Germany to the German Christians, etc. Nor is there in the entire Bible any encouragement, much less command, for Christians to take over any land on earth. Thus, if Christians ever possessed this land in the past, it was without the sanction of God. We know, however, that Christians never possessed America. Many settled here in the attempt to find freedom of expression and worship, but there were also many non-Christian settlers. It is quite clear that many who signed the Declaration of Independence were at best deists who referred to “providence” but did not have in mind the one true God of the Bible, nor did they know Christ as their Savior.





I have not seen the literature of which you cite merely the headlines. However, I have seen similar material. Usually its call to “take back the land” is based upon applying to the church today the promises God gave Israel. When He said, “Every place that the sole of your foot shall tread upon, that have I given unto you…” (Jos 1:3), He was speaking specifically to the Israelites about the land of Israel. He was not speaking to Americans about America, and it is improper to attempt to apply that scripture in such a way.

Yes, God said, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land” (2 Chr 7:14). However, “my people” specifically meant Israel, and “their land” meant the land of Israel. While we may learn general lessons from this scripture about prayer and repentance, it is absolutely unbiblical for Christians today to attempt to apply this promise specifically to themselves and the land in which they live.





Consequently, marches on Washington (or elsewhere) and prayers intended to aid in taking America “back” are unbiblical and will not be honored by our Lord. Rather, one ought to pray for revival in the church and the rescue of souls from judgment. The US has had professing Christians as president and in many other high offices, without overall progress toward godliness in this country. What lost Americans need is the gospel, not coercion toward a godly lifestyle characterized by “family values” and “traditional morals.” If all Americans could be persuaded to live by such values and morals, they would still be on their way to the lake of fire and perhaps would be even harder to reach with the gospel because of self-satisfaction with their good lives.





Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app





In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe