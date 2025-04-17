It's putting me out of business: Trump, I'm gonna raise tariffs on everyone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤷♀️ Trump: "I'm gonna raise tariffs on everyone. Tariffs are beautiful. We will rake in so much money immediately. Golden age!"
MAGA: "Let's goooooooo, screw China!"
All the economists everywhere, and everybody with a shred of common sense: "This will be a disaster for the US economy, and especially for regular Americans"
😮MAGA now: "We didn't vote for this. Nobody told us"