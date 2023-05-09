⚡️Victory Day Parade in Moscow!

⚡️ SITREP

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Novoselovskoye, Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Sinkova (Kharkov region).

◽️ In addition, Russian troops disrupted actions of two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups near Sinkovka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

💥 Up to 55 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, five armored fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer have been destroyed during the day in this direction.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces have hit units of the enemy close to Chervonaya Dibrova, (Lugansk People's Republic), Terny, Torskoye, and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy has suffered losses of over 70 Ukrainian troops, three armored fighting vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and two D-20 howitzers in this direction in the past 24 hours.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, assault detachments continued their offensive in the west part of the city of Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic). The Airborne Troops supported them and paralyzed AFU units on the flanks.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Krasnoye, Bogdanovka, Stupochki, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic). Aircraft made 5 sorties in the area, and Missile Troops and Artillery completed 69 firing missions in support of the troops.

💥 The enemy has suffered losses of over 380 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, one tank, four armored fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and two D-20 and D-30 howitzers in the past 24 hours.

◽️ Moreover, two ammunition depots of the 54th Mechanized Brigade and 80th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Verkhekamenskoye and Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, air strikes and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have engaged the AFU units in the areas of Ugeldar, Shevchenko, Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Malinovka, Marfopol, Belogorye, and Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ Up to 70 Ukrainian troops, three armored fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, and one D-20 howitzer has been neutralized in these directions during the day.

◽️ Moreover, two ammunition depots of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade and 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Vodyanoye and Kirovo (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ In Kherson direction, Russian troops have neutralized over 50 Ukrainian troops, seven motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer during the day.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 96 AFU artillery units, manpower, and hardware in 107 areas during the day.

◽️ A depot with weapons and military hardware of an AFU group has been hit near Balakleya (Kharkov region).

💥 Moreover, 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Novovodyanoye, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Kirillovka, Petrovskoye, Egorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Vasiliyevka (Zaporozhye region), and Peschanovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry



