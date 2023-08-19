HAWAII: MISSING CHILDREN AND... "LONDON FIRE" ANYONE??

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THESE ASSHOLES TRIED TO HIDE THIS VIDEO UNDER "PROVACATIVE AND CURIOUS" CAUGHT EM. CHEERS!
Just wondering .. anyone able to keep track of how many of these 1000 missing people are children and indigenous land owners? Any way to track that? My guess is... ALL OF THEM. This looks like a possible "London Fire 2.0" to me. Way too many things wrong with this picture