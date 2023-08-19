BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HAWAII: MISSING CHILDREN AND... "LONDON FIRE" ANYONE??
THESE ASSHOLES TRIED TO HIDE THIS VIDEO UNDER "PROVACATIVE AND CURIOUS"  CAUGHT EM. CHEERS!

Just wondering .. anyone able to keep track of how many of these 1000 missing people are children and  indigenous  land owners? Any way to track that? My guess is... ALL OF THEM. This looks like a possible "London Fire 2.0" to me. Way too many things wrong with this picture

preppingsurvivalhawaii
