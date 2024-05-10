BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Can Students Stay True to Christ in College? (Part 2) with Emily Rand
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
12 months ago

Today we’re going to be picking up where we left off in an interview with a young lady who’s involved in Christian ministry at the college level. Her name is Emily Rand, and she’s a part of the leadership of CCF, which is the Collegiate Christian Fellowship, which is a ministry of First Baptist of Eugene, and it’s directed at the students of University of Oregon, but even more, young people that attend the church at the college level or others that have been won to Christ through their evangelizing, so it’s an excellent organization.



Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahonemily rand
