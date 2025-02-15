BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🚨Tragic Content: A Ukrainian woman blew herself up & a group of TCC members near a minibus in Nikolaev
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
7 months ago

A Ukrainian woman blew herself up and a group of TCC members near a minibus in Nikolaev.

According to Ukrainian media reports, the explosive device was in the woman’s bag. According to Ukrainian media reports, the woman's motive for the act was revenge for her son, who was mobilized and died shortly after being sent to the front.

As a result, one Ukranian soldier and the woman herself were killed, and six more Ukrainian servicemen were injured to varying degrees of severity.

Adding more about this: 

On February 14, 2025, a tragic incident occurred in the center of Nikolaev: a woman who arrived from the Poltava region committed an explosion near employees of the territorial recruitment center (TRC), similar to the military registration and enlistment office in Russia. As a result, one TRC employee died on the spot, and eight more people were injured to varying degrees of severity.

According to Ukrainian media reports, the woman's motive for the act was revenge for her son, who was mobilized and died shortly after being sent to the front. According to preliminary data, the woman approached a group of TCC employees with a shopping bag containing an explosive device and detonated it. 

At the same time, sources report that the woman was supposed to hand over the bag, and it is likely that the explosion could have been carried out remotely.

https://avia-pro.net/news/zhitelnica-nikolaeva-ustroila-vzryv-vozle-sotrudnikov-tck-na-ukraine

Подробнее на: https://avia-pro.net/news/zhitelnica-nikolaeva-ustroila-vzryv-vozle-sotrudnikov-tck-na-ukraine

Article:

https://avia-pro.net/news/zhitelnica-nikolaeva-ustroila-vzryv-vozle-sotrudnikov-tck-na-ukraine



