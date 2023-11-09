Dr. Rudy Schild on Suzy Hansen and the Evolution of the UFO Experience with Dr. John Mack – Part 2 of 4

Part 2 of 4. At 5:30, I informed Rudy that Suzy Hansen saw him as a ball of light on a craft in 1962 when she was eight years old. He didn’t know.

At 15:00 Rudy talks about the evolution of the UFO experience and a breeding program as discovered by John Mack.

He talks about how Harvard University was upset over psychiatrist Dr. John Mack talking about alien abduction and his role in defending John Mack.

After a 45-year career at the Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics at Harvard University, and over 300 peer reviewed academic publications, Rudy is the Editor in Chief of the Journal of Cosmology which has published many academic’s articles on the relationship between Consciousness and Contact Modalities. He is an important part of the Consciousness and Contact Research Institute (CCRI).

Rudy contributed to Suzy Hansen’s book, “The Dual Soul Connection” available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Dual-Soul-Connection-Agenda-Advancement/dp/0473295644/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=the+dual+soul+connection&sr=8-1

In this video, he is interviewed by George Knapp. Rudy Schild - UFOS, ALIEN ABDUCTIONS, AND HUMAN SOULS--ARE THESE WORTHY OF ACADEMIC STUDY? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9SBxy-mAoY

Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channel to spread the word. Please click the thumbs up, subscribe and share.

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe

MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

Please join our Meetup and come to our live Zooms https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact

Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio