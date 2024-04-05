BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Digital Occupation
CreeperStatus
CreeperStatus
Digital Occupation


The documentary, unveils the intricate mechanisms of Israel's digital occupation of Palestine. Digital Occupation exposes Israel's complete control and blockade over Palestine's telecommunications and internet infrastructure, both within Israeli borders and globally, leading to censorship of Palestinian content and social media. The documentary delves into how Israel's military cyber unit, 8200, relentlessly surveils Palestinians regardless of their privacy, while highlighting resistance efforts through interviews and human stories. A significant aspect of Digital Occupation is its revelation of footage and interviews from Hamas' clandestine intelligence service, El-Kassam, presented to the audience for the first time, adding a unique perspective to the narrative.


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


Source: https://www.trtworld.com/


documentary, documentaries, movie, movies, film, show, series, Palestine, Digital, surveillance, Israel, Unit 8200, IDF, apartheid, occupation, Gaza, Human Intelligence, 504, GeoInt Agency, 9900,

