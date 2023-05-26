Did God Give Modern Day Israel The Land Or Did He Promise Something Else?

As we wrap up the episodes on Ezekiel 37, we look to the land in the Middle East that was promised to Abram and to his descendants. However, many people believe that modern day Israel and modern day "Jews" are the people of God and entitled to the "land of Israel." We'll take a look at what the Bible says about that and how God completed the Old Covenant by utterly destroying those covenant breakers and taking away their privilege of living in that land. Meanwhile, His New Covenant people are promised the entire earth, not just a postage stamp piece of land in the Middle East.





