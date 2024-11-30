A few notes about the Rothschild who was the only person found dead in a Hollywood fire.

-In 2023, the Rothschilds were selling off large parts of their private collections of heirlooms.

-He was found dead at his front door.

-They do not know how the fire started. It took 33 minutes to extinguish the flames.

-This is the second notable Rothschild that has died this year. The other was Jacob Rothschild, who had been seen attending the infamous Bilderberg meetings.

-A portion of the home was located near "Wonderland Avenue Elementary School."

-He liked to collect memorable cars owned by famous people. A nearby property is adorned with busts of figures like Raphael and Michelangelo, along with multiple security cameras.

-Neighbors said he was rarely at the house and was attached to his Afghan dog.





https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1862538861592682754