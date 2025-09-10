© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to align your will with God's 🙏
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 1 week ago
How to pray before acting
Acknowledge God's authority: Start by acknowledging God as the source of wisdom and the ultimate power.
Express your intentions: Ask for clarity on how to please God and show love to others.
Request divine guidance: Ask to be shown the best way to act and to be sensitive to God's promptings.
Trust in God's plan: Relinquish control and trust that God's plan will unfold, leading to the right actions and outcomes.
Be thankful: Express gratitude for God's help and wisdom in the process.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.