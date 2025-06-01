BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💥Footage shows another Russian precision airstrike from yesterday using an X-35 missile on a mobile UAV launch platform
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
3 months ago

💥🇺🇦 Footage shows another  precision airstrike from yesterday using an X-35 missile on a mobile UAV launch platform of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Voronezh, Sumy region.

The platform was used to guide long-range, aircraft-type kamikaze drones.

According to sources, the strike reportedly destroyed:

- 1 mobile UAV launcher

- 3 antenna-mast systems

- Up to 7 Ukrainian UAV operators

Adding this posted just before this video you watched: 

💥🇺🇦 Russia carried out a precision missile strike today targeting a training facility of the Ukrainian Ground Forces. The strike resulted in casualties, both dead and wounded.

Ukrainian sources claim there were no troop formations or large gatherings at the time, and that most personnel had taken cover following an air raid alert.

The exact location of the facility has not been disclosed.

Adding:  The enemy hit Krasnodon with NATO missiles — the head of the LPR

Today, the peaceful city of Krasnodon, located in the rear of the republic, was subjected to vile shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, L. Pasechnik reported.

The shelling was carried out by NATO-supplied Storm Shadow air-launched missiles.

The blow hit an industrial zone, apartment buildings and private houses were also damaged, there are casualties.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
