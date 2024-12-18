Decentralize TV - Two critical CRYPTO trends for 2025 by Mike Adams: PRIVACY and E-COMMERCE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Bitcoin's Institutional Phase and Self-Custody Concerns (0:24)
- Privacy Coins and Their Future (4:09)
- E-Commerce Solutions and Decentralized Platforms (6:42)
- Aaron Day's Gold-Backed Crypto Project (11:17)
- Zano's Privacy Features and Confidential Layer Protocol (14:50)
- 2025 Outlook for Crypto and Privacy Coins (17:37)
- Promotion of Decentralized TV and Related Resources (21:18)