Former Atheist Creates Kids Camp Teaching Power of Biblical Self-Worth - Dave Glander
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
Follow
10 views • 6 months ago


There’s an epidemic of self-loathing in society today when it comes to young people, and it manifests in terrible ways. So many kids misunderstand their identities and suffer from an extreme lack of self-worth, which results in bad habits like self-harm. Dave Glander is a former atheist who now proudly follows Christ, and he is an apologist with Reasons for Hope. He frequently teaches and preaches to youth and spearheads the life-changing Equip Retreat camp for kids, which helps young people learn how to live out their faith in Christ. Dave discusses the root core of the self harm epidemic stemming from a lack of understanding of their identities in Jesus Christ. Why do kids hurt themselves? Because they don’t see themselves as valued and loved as God does.



TAKEAWAYS


Self-harm comes out of a lack of understanding of who you are in Christ


Parents play a vital role in building their children’s self-esteem and sense of identity


Make time to be with your children, even if that means going without glamorous things which will free up the longer work week


Never underestimate the power of a loving, faith-based parental figure



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

EQUIP Retreat: https://www.rforh.com/equip-retreat

Reasons for Hope books: https://store.rforh.com/collections/books


🔗 CONNECT WITH REASONS FOR HOPE

Website: https://www.rforh.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rforh/

X: https://twitter.com/rforh

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/reasonsforhope


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
biblejesuskidsapologeticsemotionsmental healthteenagersteenscampatheisthopetina griffincounter culture mom showequip retreat
