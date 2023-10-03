BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
OCT 4 EXPERT SAYS AI DECIDES WHO LIVES AND WHO DIES
High Hopes
High Hopes
1713 views • 10/03/2023

Dr. Jane Ruby


Oct 2, 2023


10/02/23: Researcher and prepping expert Kent Lewiss joins the show to explain his Emergency Report, and his 2nd publication, "New Worldwide Blockchain Financial System: The Intra-Body Nano-Network and Transhuman Bluetooth Payments"

Guest: Kent Lewiss, https://freedom.social


PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS! with Augusta Gold & Silver: CALL: 888-836-1890 or click on link: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/gold-ira?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=2554&apmtrkr_cph=888-836-1890&sub_id=show


TriadAer: Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification:

https://airwaterhealing.com or Filterssuck.com (Promo Code RUBY for10% off and free shipping) MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby)

mRNA FREE BEEF (vet owned): https://mysafebeef.com The Tower Garden: drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca  CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com

Malone Lawsuit Against Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane


Direct mail address for checks for the show or to my legal defense fund: Dr. Jane Ruby 4371 Northlake Blvd, #188 Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410

SUPPORT ME DIRECTLY AT Venmo: Jane-ruby

DR JANES ONLY EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]

Website: https://drjaneruby.com

Banned Video: https://www.banned.video/channel/the-dr-jane-ruby-show

Gab: https://gab.com/drjaneruby

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby  Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby

Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjaneruby


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3mkt8d-oct-4-expert-says-ai-decides-who-lives-and-who-dies.html

Keywords
aiartificial intelligencekent lewissemergency reportdr jane rubydr rubydr janewho lives
