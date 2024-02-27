Cheap deadly accurate Russian drones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"There is no point in investing millions in training a military man who will live on the battlefield for exactly 2 minutes, because he will be destroyed by a $200 Russian drone" said the head of the Kharkov Administration Sinegubov:
https://rumble.com/v4f7mhq-there-is-no-point-in-investing-millions-in-training-a-military-man.html