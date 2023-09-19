Pro-Union Joe Biden Missing the Mark With Union Workers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Biden is faced with a rise in unrest among Union Workers, and it's testing his ability to gain Union support and maintain economic resilience. For more on this, we go to One America's Chief White House Correspondent, Monica Paige.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html