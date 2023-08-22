BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Former White House Staffer Reveals Agenda to Hide History from Youth
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 08/22/2023

George Santayana's heavily used quote, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it," is undoubtedly true. But can the lack of historical understanding in America be chalked up to simple ignorance, or is it a calculated agenda to subvert the spread of America's religious, moral, and constitutional heritage to youth?

Jane Cook, former White House communications staffer, author, and presidential historian, tells Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter that there is an agenda and shares how, through the distribution of real, documented history, a new love for our nation's heritage can be cultivated.

Keywords
historyyouthalex newmanthe new americanconversations that matter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy