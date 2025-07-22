© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Child Rahaf Al-Balawi is collapsing due to famine in Gaza
She has lost 80% of her body weight, dropping from 25 kg (55 lbs) to just 5 kg (11 lbs) due to severe malnutrition. Rahaf is one of hundreds of children facing slow death under siege, with no access to food or medical care.
Source @Real World News
