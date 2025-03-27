The Outliers: G. Edward Griffin Is BACK with Resistance Chicks & Has Urgent Warning!

G. Edward Griffin, the "OG" of the Red Pill- joins us for a timely interview on the current state of the world and when he thinks the next shoe will drop in the coming financial collapse. This conversation will educate, inspire, and empower you! Mr. Griffin points out that nothing is random; he says, "Almost everything that's going on in this world, that we don't like... is by design." He then tells us that these cockroaches in control of every institution don't end up in positions of power by mistake and tells us, "Anytime you have a concentration of money and power, it's a magnet for the predator class." At 93 years young, Mr. Griffin is still taking on tyrants, the fake news media, and the Federal Reserve daily! Best known as the author of The Creature From Jekyll Island, exposing the origins of the Federal Reserve, the corruption of our fake fiat money system, and the conspiracy behind it all! The Outliers is a program we launched to interview the heroes of our time; there is literally no one we can think of who fits that description more than our very special guest and friend, Mr. Griffin. Read More and connect with Mr. Griffin: https://www.resistancechicks.com/outliersgriffin/





