Unprecedented War Crimes Eyewitness Truth in Gaza Hospitals w Dr. Thaer Ahmad (mirrored)

8 Mar 2024
Having just returned from nearly a month treating the wounded in Gaza, emergency physician Dr. Thaer Ahmad talks with Abby Martin about the abduction/torture of doctors and hospitals under constant siege. Cutting through mainstream propaganda, Dr. Ahmad also sets the stage for the coming crisis of starvation. Dr. Ahmad is the Global Health Director at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Chicago.
