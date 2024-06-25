EDUCATING JOHN MEARSHEIMER





Unsafe_Space

Harry Vox - Unsafe Space

John Mearsheimer is a superb analyst and has a career of courageous independence, fearlessness and has made significant contributions to our understanding of how the power structures work, no question about that. But those days are over and he's failing in his analysis. He speaks of the Western states as entities with politicians who are seeking to make decisions for the betterment of their state or people. This is an absurd view.





The Western governments are nothing more than former nation states who have been taken over by Jewish financial cartels through bribery, blackmail and garden variety corruption of a generation of "leaders" all of whom have ZERO concern for the safety of their own people and ZERO concern for the survival of the state they lead.





They are merely instruments of a private group of Jewish financial cartels who operate through various fascistic organizations (mainly Klaus "dr Evil" Schwab's World Economic Forum) which these Jewish cartels have shifted to in recent years to effectuate their gutting of the poor and middle class and the enslavement of their own people. In the past we've seen the Council of Fucking Reptiles, and Buildabetterburgers, and other fascistic groups but now its Dr. Evil Schwab who is their front man.





I have bad news for you John - Its an asset stripping operation, period. Its a bunch of cheesy short timers who have zero interest in the future of anything, its just a rush to parasitize the poor and middle class and transfer all asset classes including the single family home from non Jews to Jews. NO QUESTION ABOUT THAT. EASY TO SHOW, EASY TO PROVE.





These Jewish financial cartels often overreach on their rapacious assets stripping like that scumbag Steven Schwartzman and end up stealing too much of the pension funds of American retirees and may even get their own companies in trouble (while filling their own personal bank accounts with stolen loot) but there is no evidence whatsoever that any decisions - economic, military or social are made with the best interests of the respective states or the populations of those states. Zero evidence of such an absurd claim.





Its an asset grab and whatever murderous genocidal crimes that support such an asset grab - nothing more.





Here's the interview with Mr. Mearsheimer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y789SugNiA0