© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reading the Bible LIVE: God Reveals Upcoming Elections -2024
Daniel 2:44 KJV
[44] And in the days of these kings shall the God of heaven set up a kingdom, which shall never be destroyed: and the kingdom shall not be left to other people, but it shall break in pieces and consume all these kingdoms, and it shall stand for ever.
#2024election #Trump2024 #Biden2024 #Obama #pope #PopeFrancis #democracy #usa #prophecy #DarylLawsonLive