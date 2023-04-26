31 Year old former NFL player dies suddenly. Hmm...wonder what could have caused that?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
Apr 26, 2023
Chris Smith -- a former NFL defensive end who was playing in the XFL this season -- has passed away, according to his agent. He was only 31. The vax kills another one.
NFL players should head NYC to the NFL main offices and...(censored) then they should (censored) Roger Goodell.
