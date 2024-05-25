BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Four Hour Tape
Proforce
Proforce
11 months ago

Four Hour Tape

jpjinco

29 minutes ago

Science

Alone in the Dark

The Four Hour Tape

by u/WorldAwayTweedy -


/ worldawaytweedy

Original Story:


/ im_a_low_level_us_government_employee_i_ju...


Would you want to know or remain in blissful ignorance?


If you have any stories of your own and you would like to feature in my videos (Creepypasta, LetsNotMeet etc.) please send them to me at:

Reddit - TheSinisterReadings

Instagram:


/ sinisterreadings

Email - [email protected]

Twitter - @SinisterReadin1


If you enjoyed please feel free to Like & Subscribe for more content.


Music -

Kevin MacLeod

Track: Lightless Dawn

License: CC by 3.0 (http://goo.gl/blchzr)

Download: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-...


This creepypasta is for entertainment purposes only.

Music

1 songs


Lightless Dawn

Kevin MacLeod

aliensfourtape
