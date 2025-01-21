From Classroom to Prison: The Story of Rami Shtayyeh

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Report description: The occupation deprives the child Rami Shtayyeh, 17 years old, from the town of Kafr Ni'ma, Ramallah district, of completing his education and detains him in Ofer prison, and the family fears for him due to his continued detention Today we meet his father Fayeq Shtayyeh from the town of Kafr Ni'ma to talk about him Interview: , fayeq Shtayyeh, The father of the detained child.
Reporting: mohammad turkman
Filmed: 15/01/2025
