September 12, 2025

rt.com













US authorities name the suspected murderer of Charlie Kirk as 22 year-old Tyler Robinson. The Utah resident is now in custody, turned in by his father. It's also revealed, his bullets carried anti-fascist inscriptions. As Israel threatens to target any nation it deems a threat Hezbollah's Political officer tells RT the US is providing its ally with impunity. 'Disinformation and slander' - that's how Moscow describes Warsaw's accusations over a deliberate drone incursion. Poland has been using the incident as a justification to boost military spending.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





