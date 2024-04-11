Ways to lead people to Christ in these end times

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on April 10, 2024.



As followers, imitators and ambassadors of Christ, we need to first reflect the love and mercy of Christ to a fallen world. We need to be lights, the light of Christ, in a spiritual dark world by having faith in Christ and keeping His holy ten commandments of love.



And then, let us preach Christ to those in the world so that they can be drawn by Christ; repent of their sins and be converted to Christ, in these end times.





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington