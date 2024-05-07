Don Bacon Opening Statements (Part 2 Liar) - 2024 Nebraska Primary Debates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott: Welcome back to the 2024 Nebraska Primary Debates we just heard from Donny Rotten Bacon and here’s a recap.
Donny Rotten: (gibberish)
Chris: It sounds like he’s working for everyone except Nebraska.
Gary: Then he lies and says he’s all for Nebraska.
Rosie: He’s a talented and gifted liar.
Lucy: Yeah.
Ian: Sometimes the truth hurts like when people describe the way I look.
Donny Rotten: I’m just doing the right thing for Nebraska so that Israel and Ukraine can enjoy the good life.
Chris: He says he’s doing the right thing but it’s always the wrong thing.
Rosie: If lying is wrong then he don’t want to be right.
Donny Rotten: I rely on my faith, the faith that I will keep getting away with all my lying cheating and stealing as long as I keep smiling and saying that it’s all for the people in Nebraska.
Gary: Saying ain’t doing.
Chris: And what he’s doing benefits everyone but Nebraskans.
Emory: Lying is bad bro.
Ian: I just wish people would lie to me when they tell me how I look.
Scott: Well there you go folks and the one thing everyone can agree on is that Dirty Donny Rotten DACA DEI Bacon is a lying dishonorable traitor who is as phony as a three dollar bill.
