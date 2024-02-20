BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia Collusion | Spygate | Obama and Brennan had "Five Eyes" spy on Trump campaign! Neocons push new phantom Russian threat!
14 views • 02/20/2024

"Mar-a-Lago raid was likely a desperate move by Deep State to recover missing binder detailing plot to have ""Five Eyes"" spy on Trump campaign and create Russia collusion hoax | Mysterious grave national security threat from Russia narrative emerges one day after Senate passage of unpopular Ukraine aid bill | Hostage families in shock as Netanyahu breaks of peace talks with Hamas | Canada, NZ, and Australia condemn invasion of Rafah | Trump channels Ron Paul, meets with Tulsi Gabbard to discuss return to isolationist policy | FBI warns voter databases to be targeted in 2024 election | US debt meltdown coming in 2024 | Christian leaders abandon Christ for Big Pharma


upport the broadcast and build the patriot economy by supporting my affiliates:


Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer


Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/



The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer


Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com


Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com


Patriot-owned nutritional supplement and home essentials superstore - https://myfreedomcart.com/fireduptxlawyer


Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -

https://www.patriotmobile.com/fireduptxlawyer "

Keywords
spygatepaul davisuncancelled
