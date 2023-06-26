BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The New Federal State of China (NFSC) issued "A Statement on the CCP Military Facilities in Cuba."
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
06/26/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2khkzm4438

6/24/2023 The New Federal State of China (NFSC) issued "A Statement on the CCP Military Facilities in Cuba." The co-founder of the NFSC, Miles Guo, has been issuing warnings to the world regarding the CCP's military expansion in Cuba and South America for the past several years. The NFSC condemns the CCP's military aggression and demands the CCP's removal of its military facilities in Cuba within 72 hours.

#Cuba #CCP #militarybase #NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


6/24/2023 新中国联邦发布了《关于中共在古巴设立的军事设施的声明》。过去几年来，新中国联邦共同创始人郭文贵先生就中共在古巴和南美的军事扩张向世界发出了多次警告。新中国联邦谴责中共的军事野心，并要求中共在72小时内撤出在古巴的军事设施！

#古巴 #中共 #军事基地 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
