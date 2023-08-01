BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia Eliminated the TOP U.S. Army General and 4 Senior Officers of the Australian Army in Ukraine
08/01/2023

The fact that high-ranking Western military officers are directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict is no secret to anyone. Just look at the numerous videos that appear on the web with regular frequency. In these videos, the English speech is clearly audible, indicating that all attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine are planned and carried out exclusively by high-ranking Western officers from NATO countries. The fact that the United States and its satellites declare that they are avoiding a direct clash with Russia in every possible way does not stop them from continuing to send Western weapons and military personnel to Ukraine, including NATO senior officers.

