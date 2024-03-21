BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The New York Times ADMITS the Deep State Exists and DEFENDS It!
35 views • 03/21/2024

Glenn Beck


Mar 20, 2024


While much of the media has spent the past few years denying the existence of a “Deep State,” The New York Times has released a piece admitting that it’s REAL. However, the piece also DEFENDS the Deep State as helpful and “actually kind of awesome.” Glenn and Stu tear apart this argument and explains to the Times what the Deep State really is.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5eb5ua1QhYc&t=1s

Keywords
deep statenew york timesglenn beckgoodadmitsdefendsexists
