Surprising Results of DNA Testing, Humanoid Bot Boom - News, Commentary, and the Scriptures
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
60 views • 03/27/2024

Subjects:

The Comet and the Eclipse of April 8

DNA Testing reveals just how common incest is that results in offspring

In the Fascist Regime of America, Google was Ordered to Identify Who Watched Certain YouTube Videos

Dr. Jordan Peterson spoke to the U.S. House Judiciary committee in a hearing held to discuss "The Weaponization of the Federal Government."

The rapidly accelerating pace of significant AI, AI platform and robot developments!

Should we find comfort in what the public is being told about the actions being taken to avoid the danger of AI.

The Global Elite Just Gathered at a Secretive Mini Davos (* World.Minds is Code 33)

And more...


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/newsComScriptureMar27.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

aidna testinghumanoid bots
