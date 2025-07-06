Reflux, GERD, Hiatal Hernia & Indigestion Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:27- Why doesn’t the weight just come off of me like it does everybody else?

00:01:37- Can you tell us the good & the bad of synthetic B vitamins that can cause nerve damage? Is Vit B6 a digestive helper?

00:03:30- Silent reflux? That’s what doctors told me, based on a test with a wire up my nose, down to the top of my throat. I wore it overnight. Treatment?

00:06:54- Would this be the same idea for a paraesophageal hernia? I want to stay away from the meds if I can help it.

00:09:34- Can we take digestive helpers for our very hungry stomachs?