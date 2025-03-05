CAN'T STOP 😸 THE DOGE❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You probably shouldn't have said that! 😂😂
#DOGE
Source: https://x.com/MAGA__Patriot/status/1896974134338576414
LA Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove is demanding answers after Elon Musk requested access to sensitive government records. Trump appointed Musk to run the Department of Government Efficiency. She said Elon and DOGE are starting an economic coup.