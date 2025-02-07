Red Pill Nation Hangout #423

1. 9:44 The Oscar Nominations are a joke Emilia Perez received 13 nominations for a movie almost no one saw

2. 37:33 Trump Starts off on the Right Foot

A) J6 Political Prisoners released

B) Online Censorship ends.

C) Hamas Supporters in North America get read riot act.

D) Federal DEI Hiring and Offices are done

E) Foreign Aid Frozen

F) Leaves WHO and Paris Accords

G) Administration only Recognizes Two Genders

H) DOGE Established.

I) Immediate Enforcement and arrest of Law Breaking Illegal Aliens

J) Declassified JFK, RFK and MLK assassination files

K) Removed Transgenders from The Armed Forces

L) Declared Mexican Drug Cartels as Terrorist

M) Ended EV Mandate

N) Removed Restrictions on Energy Development (Oil and Gas)

O) Defending Women from extreme Gender Ideology

3. 1:26:55 Leftist Streamer Destiny getting sued for releasing sex tape footage of women, criminal charges possible

4. 1:46:42 Disgraced YouTuber Illuminaughti settles out of court, drama here is over

5. 2:05:20 Antifa is back Antifa and Trans Activists storm the University of Washington TPUSA event

6. 2:22:10 World Economic Forum

A) Donald Trump and Javier Milei address The WEF

B) Very strong measures taken to prevent critical reporting of events in Davos

7. 2:40:33 Suspicious Ties between Barrack Obama and Jennifer Aniston





