Investigators from the Russian Investigative Committee have commenced the examination of the affected portion of the Crimean Bridge.

ℹ️In the footage, experts are observed collecting debris in order to determine the specifics of the terrorist incident.

An interesting observation regarding the Crimean Bridge Attacks...

According to Vladimir Rogov, based on the available information (which is difficult to confirm at this stage), the attack on the Crimean Bridge was reportedly carried out using the British maritime autonomous underwater vehicle REMUS 600, equipped with additional explosives. The REMUS 600 has the capability to operate underwater at depths of up to 600 meters and can be easily controlled using a laptop.

❗️The launch of the REMUS 600 was said to have taken place from a civilian vessel in the Black Sea.

Which is interesting because, as @infantmilitario pointed out, the "Joseph Schulte" container ship arrived in Odessa in October 2022 under the flag of Hong Kong.

It is currently docked at the oil harbor of Odessa, specifically at the 4th loading berth designated for loading gas and oil products.

ℹ️However, reports indicate a lack of infrastructure for container operations in that area.

Given these circumstances, some observers and analysts have speculated that the "Joseph Schulte" container ship may have been utilized as a floating base for drone operations conducted by the Ukrainian Navy and special forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO.

Of course, none of this is confirmed, so take it with a grain of salt.





