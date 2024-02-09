BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker Carlson Interview with Vladimir Putin
308 views • 02/09/2024

Tucker Carlson


Feb 8, 2024


Watch Tucker's immediate reaction to the interview here: https://tuckercarlson.com/after-the-vladimir-putin-interview/


Tucker interviews Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. February 6th, 2024.


Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson


Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates.


#TuckerCarlson #journalism #VladimirPutin #Russia #Ukraine #JoeBiden #VolodymyrZelenskyy #freespeech #interview #news #politics #USA #Moscow #war #globalnews

Timestamp Headline
00:00:00

Introduction

00:02:00

Putin gives a history of Russia & Ukraine

00:25:04

NATO Expansion

00:30:40

NATO & Bill Clinton

00:41:10

Ukraine

00:48:30

What triggered this conflict?

01:02:37

A peaceful solution?

01:11:33

Who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines?

01:24:13

Re-establishing communication with the US

01:36:33

How powerful is Zelensky?

01:48:36

Elon Musk & AI

01:51:07

Imprisoned American journalist Evan Gershkovich

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOCWBhuDdDo


Keywords
free speechjournalismvladimir putinpresidentrussiatucker carlsonwarjoe bidenunited statesukrainenatomoscowvolodymyr zelenskyy
