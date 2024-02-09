Tucker Carlson Interview with Vladimir Putin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson
Feb 8, 2024
Tucker interviews Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. February 6th, 2024.
Introduction
Putin gives a history of Russia & Ukraine
NATO Expansion
NATO & Bill Clinton
Ukraine
What triggered this conflict?
A peaceful solution?
Who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines?
Re-establishing communication with the US
How powerful is Zelensky?
Elon Musk & AI
Imprisoned American journalist Evan Gershkovich
