The Lone Zebra | Episode 017 | Pain

I learned self hypnosis when I was in middle school and my first time to try it out in a real world situation was at the dentist. Today I share my story, and why my mother thought I was a difficult child. I just saw things differently than others did. I was an old soul from birth. I also lived with constant pain and after reading some books on my father’s bookshelf about Edgar Cayce and his healing modalities, I decided to try using my new found knowledge. I didn’t share this with anyone back then because it was too woo-woo back in the 70’s.