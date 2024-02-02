ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Friday 2/2/24 • JAY DYER, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

GLOBAL EXCLUSIVE: BIDEN ADMIN USING SECRET FAKE TERROR ALERTS TO TARGET CONSERVATIVE AMERICANS WITH NSA TECHNOLOGY, WARNS WHISTLEBLOWER

Federal agents at the border have shown Infowars reporters Biden’s latest secret alert claiming white supremacists are planning an imminent attack on Border Patrol and migrants in South Texas! Over the last two days in the middle of night, secret evacuations of migrants have been made at Eagle Pass and other facilities!

Our sources have exclusively confirmed to Infowars that at NSA headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, there is major pushback against what agency officials say is the illegal use of face-scanning technology against Americans and that Biden “is attempting a rollout of the system used on Jan 6 against the American people nationwide.”





