Exploring the Unseen A Journey Through Personal Paranormal Experiences, with Sheryl Gottschall

Sheryl Gottschall shared her extensive paranormal experiences, including a close encounter with three Grey ET beings in 1990, out-of-body experiences, and automatic writing. She described a near-death experience involving a malevolent entity and a profound shift in her consciousness. Sheryl also discussed her involvement in UFO research and her training as a clinical hypnotherapist. She emphasized the importance of connecting with the planet and other living beings, and her current work in shamanism and astrology. Sheryl highlighted the impact of the pandemic on human consciousness, likening it to a planetary near-death experience.

Outline

Sheryl's Initial UFO Encounter

• Sheryl describes a close encounter with three small gray beings in 1990. She recounts the details of the encounter, including the petrifying experience and the subsequent memory recall. She discusses the impact of the encounter on her life and her initial denial of the event. Sheryl mentions the influence of her father-in-law and her own interest in paranormal experiences.

Paranormal Experiences and Hypnotherapy

• Sheryl shares her experiences of out-of-body travel and automatic writing. Sheryl explains her decision to train as a professional clinical hypnotherapist to understand hypnotic recall. She discusses the limitations of hypnotherapy in recalling UFO experiences. She emphasizes the importance of corroborating memories with material evidence.

Health Challenges and Psychic Abilities

• Sheryl describes her chronic illness and its impact on her psychic abilities. She recounts a near-death experience involving a malevolent entity. Sheryl discusses the connection between her illness and her susceptibility to lower-density beings. She mentions the development of her psychic abilities during her illness.

Shamanic Experiences and Spiritual Growth

• Sheryl describes her experiences with bilocation and automatic writing. She explains the significance of these experiences in her spiritual journey. She discusses the influence of her father-in-law and her own interest in extraterrestrial contact. Sheryl reflects on the importance of maintaining a grounded perspective despite her psychic experiences.

Impact of the Pandemic and Shamanic Journeys

• Sheryl shares her insights on the pandemic as a planetary near-death experience. She describes her shamanic journeys during the pandemic and their significance. Sheryl discusses the shift in human consciousness and behavior post-pandemic. She emphasizes the importance of connecting with the planet and other living beings.

Current Practices and Future Plans

• Sheryl mentions her ongoing involvement in UFO research and her podcast with an astrologer. She discusses the growth in interest in shamanism and connecting with the planet. Sheryl reflects on the importance of being still and present in her busy life. She expresses her willingness to share her experiences and help others understand their own.

Final Thoughts and Contact Information

• Brian and Sheryl discuss the value of AI tools like Otter and Pictory for documentation and video creation. Sheryl shares her interest in using AI for depicting UFO cases. They agree to stay in touch and plan future interviews. Sheryl provides her contact information for those interested in her work and experiences.