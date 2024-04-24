Sage Steele exposes ESPN’s ban on forbidden COVID jab questions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
APR 4, 2024.
DESCRIPTION BY VIGILANT FOX
STEELE: “I had to lie a lot about things that I didn’t agree with that we were doing on the air.”
CARLSON: “Like, tell me.”
STEELE: “Well, to not be able to ask specific questions about, you know, when we had athletes all of a sudden collapse. Lebron’s son, it’s a fair question to ask if he had had the vaccine.”
CARLSON: “He’s a young man.”
STEELE: “Yes, healthy as possible. That’s one example. But to not be able to go there and ask the questions.”
CARLSON: “They wouldn’t let you ask?”
STEELE: “Oh, no, And it wasn’t just me. It was other pieces that were done on ‘Outside the Lines’ about it. But to me, I don’t care if you’re LeBron’s son, or if you’re my neighbor ... if an 18-year-old kid is suddenly collapsing ... like, any potential reason for this sudden collapse, you’re going to ask as a journalist. I’m not saying it was the vax because I don’t know. I’m not a doctor. I get it. But we must ask this question. But those questions were absolutely not allowed, and they were never asked on the network.”
Full Interview: https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-sage-steele/
